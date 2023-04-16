 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EbixCash receives Sebi clearance to float IPO

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

EbixCash, the fintech arm of Ebix Inc, recently received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company is now planning to work with its advisors on the next steps leading to the listing of EbixCash on NSE and BSE, it said in a statement dated April 10.

According to reports, the public offer is expected to raise between Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 8,000 crore, making it one of the largest IPOs in the financial services sector in India.

EbixCash has forex operations in approximately 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.