Easy Trip Planners shares trade at 96% premium in grey market ahead of IPO

Online travel agency, Easy Trip Planners, received a good response to its shares in the grey market ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The shares traded at a 96 percent premium over the issue price on March 4.

The travel agency will open its public issue of Rs 510 crore for subscription on March 8 and the same will close on March 10. The anchor book, if any, will open for a day on March 5.

Easy Trip Planners shares were available at a premium of Rs 170-180 at Rs 357-367 apiece. This is 91-96 percent above the higher end of the price band, which is Rs 187 per share, the IPO Watch showed.

In fact, the said premium doubled in a day from Rs 80-90 on March 3.

Easy Trip Planners will be the 10th initial public offering in the current year, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India RETI, Nureca, RailTel Corporation, Heranba Industries and MTAR Technologies.

It is a complete offer for sale by promoters - Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti - who will sell Rs 255 crore worth of shares each.

Easy Trip Planners provides travel-related products and services like air tickets, hotel and holiday packages. The company has a large base of airlines and hotels. Currently it has access to 400 international and domestic flights along with this 1.1 million hotels in India or abroad.

"Good thing for Easy Trip Planners is that they provide end-to-end services to its customers and those services are as per the need of its customers," Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

Even in this time of lockdown the company demonstrated its strength and was able to report revenue of Rs 50 crore in the nine months period ended December 2020 and positive earnings per share of Rs 2.86. The company stood at 3rd position among the key online travel agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in FY20.

Easy Trip was the only profitable online travel agency among the key online travel agencies in India in 2018, 2019 and 2020, in terms of net profit margin.

"Competition will always remain a concern for this industry as well as companies, Easy Trip Planners needs to compete with Paytm in air tickets booking and aggregators like OYO in hotel business etc. We have a positive outlook for Easy Trip Planners IPO," said Yash Gupta.