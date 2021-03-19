English
Easy Trip Planners lists on bourses with 13% premium at Rs 212.25

The stock listed at Rs 212.25 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by Rs 25 compared to the issue price of Rs 187, while on the BSE, it kickstarted the day at Rs 206, a 10 percent premium

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
Online travel agency Easy Trip Planners share opened with a premium of 13.50 percent on the first day of trade, March 18. The strong debut is attributed to its sound financials, better-than-peers performance even during COVID-19, asset-light digital business model, and massive IPO subscription.

The stock listed at Rs 212.25 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by Rs 25 compared to the issue price of Rs 187, while on the BSE, it kickstarted the day at Rs 206, a 10 percent premium.

The Rs 510-crore initial public offering had seen a subscription of 159.33 times during March 8-10, 2021. It was entirely an offer for sale by its promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti, who had sold Rs 255 crore worth of shares each.

Easy Trip Planners is ranked second amongst key online travel agencies in India in terms of booking volumes for the nine months period ended December 2020 and third among the key online travel agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in FY20 with a market share of 4.6 percent.

However, Angel Broking sounded a word of caution. "The company's revenue majorly depends on the air tickets business as 94 percent of revenue came from that segment in FY20, and competition will always remain a concern for this industry," the broking firm explained.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #Easy Trip Planners #IPO - New Listings
first published: Mar 19, 2021 10:01 am

