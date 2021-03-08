English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 37%, retail portion fully booked on Day 1

As it is a complete offer for sale issue, promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will offload Rs 255 crore worth of shares each, hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners, an online travel agency, was subscribed 37 percent within few hours of opening on March 8, largely backed by retail investors who put in bids that were 2.02 times more than the reserved portion.

The Rs 510-crore public issue received bids for 55.5 lakh equity shares against an offer size of over 1.5 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The offer size has been reduced by 1,22,72,727 equity shares to 1.5 crore shares after the fund raising of Rs 229.5 crore from anchor investors on March 5.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors subscribed 1 percent, while qualified institutional buyers have not started putting in bids for the issue.

As it is a complete offer for sale issue, promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will offload Rs 255 crore worth of shares each through this public offer. Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Close

Related stories

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 186-187 per share. "At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 58.62x its FY20 earnings, with a market cap of Rs 2,032 crore. There are no listed entities in India whose business portfolio is comparable with that of its business," Anand Rathi said.

Also read: Easy Trip Planners IPO: 10 key things to know before subscribing the issue

"Given the company's strong operating and financial performance in a highly competitive and growing industry; including strong margins, return on net worth of 32.58 percent in FY20, strong balance sheet and management—we give this IPO a 'subscribe' rating," the brokerage added.

Easy Trip Planners offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.

It is ranked second among the key online travel agencies in India in terms of booking volume in the nine months ended December 2020 and third among gross booking revenues in FY20. The company is the only profitable online travel agency among its peers the country during FY18-FY20.

The company had the highest CAGR during FY18-FY20 in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenues among the key online travel agencies in India, with a market share of 4.6 percent in FY20.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Easy Trip Planners #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Mar 8, 2021 11:38 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.