Easy Trip Planners IPO share allotment finalised; here is how to check

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Online travel company Easy Trip Planners has finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue was open for subscription during March 8-10, 2021.

You can check the allotment in your name on the website of IPO registrar in few easy steps:

a) Select Easy Trip Planners Limited in the dropdown menu;b) In case of the application number option, select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter Application Number, In case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID,In case of the permanent account number (PAN), enter the PAN

c) Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on BSE website. Select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Easy Trip Planners LTD', enter application number and PAN and click on search to know whether shares have been allotted or not.

As per the schedule, funds will be unblocked from ASBA account on March 17 and allotted shares will get credited to the investor's demat account by March 18.

The stock will list on bourses on March 19.

In the grey market, Easy Trip Planners continued to trade at 91-96 percent premium (Rs 170-180) i.e. at a price of Rs 357-367 against the final issue price of Rs 187 a share, the IPO Watch data showed.

The Rs 510-crore public issue had received a strong response from investors.

Easy Trip Planners offers a range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as value-added services like travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.