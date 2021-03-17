English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Easy Trip Planners IPO share allotment finalised; here is how to check

Once the IPO closes, investors keenly wait to know if and how many shares have they been allotted. Here is how you can check the status of shares of Easy Trip Planners

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Online travel company Easy Trip Planners has finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue was open for subscription during March 8-10, 2021.

You can check the allotment in your name on the website of IPO registrar in few easy steps:

a) Select Easy Trip Planners Limited in the dropdown menu;
b) In case of the application number option, select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter Application Number, In case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID,
In case of the permanent account number (PAN), enter the PAN

c) Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on BSE website. Select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Easy Trip Planners LTD', enter application number and PAN and click on search to know whether shares have been allotted or not.

As per the schedule, funds will be unblocked from ASBA account on March 17 and allotted shares will get credited to the investor's demat account by March 18.

Close

Related stories

The stock will list on bourses on March 19.

In the grey market, Easy Trip Planners continued to trade at 91-96 percent premium (Rs 170-180) i.e. at a price of Rs 357-367 against the final issue price of Rs 187 a share, the IPO Watch data showed.

The Rs 510-crore public issue had received a strong response from investors.

Easy Trip Planners offers a range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as value-added services like travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Easy Trip Planners #IPO - News
first published: Mar 17, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.