Easy Trip Planners gains 11.4% on first day of trading, ends at Rs 208.30

Easy Trip Planners share closed the listing day with more than 11 percent gains on March 19 but failed to meet the street expectations. The weakness in equity markets in the run-up to the market debut and rising COVID-19 cases in the country could have come in the way of analysts' expectations of a big opening.

The stock opened at Rs 206 on the BSE, a 10.2 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 187. Analysts largely expected it to list with a 50-80 percent premium, given the huge demand in the grey market, 159.33 times subscription and sound fundamentals of the company. In fact, the early volatility pushed the stock down to its issue price, though it immediately recovered to trade higher for the rest of the day.

Finally, it settled the day gaining 11.39 percent at Rs 208.30, with a volume of 44.08 lakh equity shares on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock rose 11.47 percent to close at Rs 208.45, with a volume of over 4.26 crore equity shares after seeing an intraday high of Rs 234 and Rs 187.20.

The online travel platform Easy Trip Planners raised Rs 510 crore through its public issue. The money was received by promoters as it was an offer for sale issue.

Incorporated in June 2008, Easy Trip Planners offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions. Its airline tickets business contributed 94 percent to revenue, hotels & holiday packages 5 percent to revenue, and other services around half a percent.

The company was the only profitable online travel agency among key online travel agencies in India in the last three financial years in terms of net profit margin.

But its high dependence on airline ticketing business is a major risk, as it faces huge competition from established and emerging players, say experts.

"The general concern is that travel and tourism sector has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year and could see muted growth for the next six-12 months going forward," Mehta Equities said.