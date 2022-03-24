Dubai adds buzz to UAE IPO market as DEWA offering opens today

Downtown Dubai. On New Year's Eve, watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks or go on a dinner cruise.

The maiden initial public offer (IPO) of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) opens for subscription on March 24. Earlier on March 15, the emirates’ utility company formally announced its intention to float 6.5 percent of its issued share capital to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

DEWA, now DEWA PJSC, was created in 1992 as a result of the merger of the Dubai Electricity Company and the Dubai Water Department. It is the exclusive provider of electricity and potable water to Dubai’s 3.5 million residents.

As per the details available on Bloomberg, the price band for the IPO has been set at 2.25 to 2.48 United Arab Emirates dirham per share wherein the state-owned utility would be selling 3.25 billion shares or 6.5 percent of its stake.

The emirates’ government retains the right to amend the size of the offering depending on the demand and market conditions.

Bloomberg had previously reported the company may be valued at as much as $25 billion, making the listing one of the largest ever in the Middle East’s main financial hub.

The emirate is pushing ahead with the IPO of DEWA even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roils equity markets around the world.

DEWA’s IPO is part of Dubai’s plan to revive trading volumes and catch up with the exchanges in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. The emirate is also encouraging private and family-owned businesses to list. Dubai’s stock market has gained about 5 percent in 2022.

Recent deals in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have attracted a flood of cash. Investors placed $126 billion in bids for Arabian Internet & Communications Services’ $966 million IPO in Saudi Arabia in 2021. Adnoc Drilling attracted more than $34 billion of orders for its listing in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The company had reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $3.3 billion in the previous financial year and the net debt on its books at the end of 2021 stood at $4.8 billion.

The company is offering two tranches, to institutional investors and retail investors, from March 24.

The share offering’s subscription period for retail investors will run from March 24 to April 2 while the subscription period for qualified investors is from March 24 to April 5 and the final offer price is expected on April 6.

The trading of shares on the DFM will commence on or around April 13.

The minimum subscription size for individual investors and Dewa employees has been set at 5,000 United Arab Emirates dirham and any subsequent investments can be made in lots of 1,000 United Arab Emirates dirham. In case of institutional investors, the base subscription has been set at 1 million United Arab Emirates dirham and there is no maximum limit for them.

Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC Bank Middle East, Credit Suisse, EFG-Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Goldman Sachs are among the banks managing the process.

As per the reports DEWA intends to pay a minimum annual dividend of 6.2 billion United Arab Emirates dirham ($1.69 billion) over the next five years, starting from October 22, with dividends planned twice a year, in April and October.