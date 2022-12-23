Droneacharya Aerial Innovations opens with 88% premium on debut

Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd opens with an 88 percent premium on debut after its initial public offer was subscribed over 262 times with bids worth Rs 6,017 crore last week.

The shares opened at Rs 102 per unit and touched a high of Rs 107.10 on the BSE from its issue price of Rs 54 a share. At 10.10am, the stock was trading at Rs 107 on BSE, up 98.33 percent from its issue price.

The startup, which was founded by Prateek Shrivastava and backed by Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and market veteran Shankar Sharma, saw strong demand for its IPO from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors.

The Rs 33-crore issue saw retail subscription surging 330.75 times, while the non-institutional investor category (NII) was booked 388.71 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was bought 46.21 times.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations primarily stands on a business tripod of training, services, and surveillance. It is one of the first private players to receive a Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) licence from the aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots.

The company also plans to start manufacturing customised 100 percent indigenous drones and offer land and underwater surveying services.

For FY22, the firm reported a revenue of Rs 3.59 crore as against Rs 1 lakh a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 55.56 lakh versus net loss of Rs 14.89 lakh last year.

Moneycontrol News

