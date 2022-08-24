DreamFolks Services IPO shares trade with 20% premium in grey market

The initial public offering of DreamFolks Services has been receiving good response in the grey market, following the improved secondary market sentiment and may be after a healthy subscription garnered by Syrms SGS Technology IPO.

Equity shares of the airport service aggregator platform traded with around 20 percent premium in the grey market, over its upper end of the issue price band, analysts told Moneycontrol.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares. Generally unofficial trading in IPO shares begin at the time of price band announcement by the company and continues till the listing company's shares on the bourses.

Having a 95 percent market share and enjoying early mover advantage in the airport service aggregator segment, along with positive secondary market sentiment may be supporting the grey market premium, though valuations look higher due to impact of pandemic on earnings, experts said.

The benchmark indices rallied more than 18 percent from June lows backed by FIIs buying, before the current mild correction due to weak global cues.

DreamFolks Services has opened its initial public offering for subscription on Wednesday (August 24), with a price band of Rs 308-326 per share. This is the second public issue getting launched after the revival in equity market sentiment from June lows. Syrma SGS Technology successfully closed its public issue last week.

The IPO of DreamFolks is entirely an offer-for-sale of 1.72 crore equity shares, which will fetch promoters Rs 562 crore. Hence, the company will not receive any funds from the offer, which may be one reason behind the reservation of 75 percent of issue size for qualified institutional investors.

The remaining 10 percent and 15 percent of issue size are reserved for retail and non-institutional investors. The issue will close on August 26.

Dreamfolks Services is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. It follows an asset light business model that integrates global card networks in India, card issuers and other corporate clients in India including airline companies.

"The post-issue P/E (price-to-earnings) works out to 104.8x FY22 EPS (at the upper end of the issue price band). However, the multiple looks higher mainly due to lower profitability caused by pandemic led industry wide issues," Purves Chaudhari of Angel One said.

DFSL has an asset-light business model gaining the preference of air travelers. Further, DFSL has focused on diversifying and increasing its services portfolio. Thus, Angel has a subscribe rating on the issue from a medium to long term perspective, Chaudhari said.

