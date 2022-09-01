DreamFolks Services IPO share allotment likely today | Here's how to check your application status

live bse live

India's largest airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services is likely to be disclosed today.

Investors can check their application status either on the BSE website or portal of IPO registrar by following just three easy steps.

On the BSE website:

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'DreamFolks Services Ltd'

b) Enter 'application number' or 'PAN number'

c) Check box 'I'm not a robot' and click on 'search' button.

On the website of the IPO registrar:

a) Select IPO name - DreamFolks Services Limited - IPO

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN number', 'Application number', or 'DP Client ID'

c) And finally click on 'search' button to know application status

After the allotment, the refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by September 2 and equity shares will be credited the demat accounts of eligible investors by September 5.

Equity shares will make a grand debut on the BSE and NSE on September 6.

The initial public offering of DreamFolks Services saw robust response from investors, clocking 56.68 times subscription during August 24-26 despite volatility in the equity markets.

Qualified institutional investors provided the maximum support to the issue, putting in bids 70.53 times the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 37.66 and 43.66 times respectively.

It was entirely an offer-for-sale by promoters, hence the Rs 562.1 crore after reduction of issue expenses will be received by the selling shareholders.

The issue price was fixed at higher end of price band of Rs 308-326 per share.

DreamFolks shares traded at 28 percent premium over the final issue price of Rs 326 in the grey market on Thusday, analysts said.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares till the actual listing on the bourses. Generally this platform is used to get some sense about listing price of any company after its IPO.