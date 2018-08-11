Dodla Dairy files IPO papers with SEBI

Dodla Dairy, an integrated dairy company based in south India, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI on August 9 for an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 95,43,770 equity shares consisting of up to 78,20,589 equity shares by TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd and up to 17,23,181 equity shares by Dodla Deepa Reddy.

The company proposed to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment in full or part of certain borrowings; purchase of equipments; and general corporate purposes.

Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue while Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar. Equity shares will be listed on NSE & BSE.