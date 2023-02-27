 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divgi Torqtransfer sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 a share

Ravindra Sonavane
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has set a price band for its share sale at Rs560-590 a share.

Automotive component firm Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, the first mainboard initial public offering in 2023 after a gap of nearly two months, has set a price band for its share sale at Rs 560-590 apiece.

The issue will open on March 1 for subscription and close on March 3. The anchor bidding will be on February 28.

On the upper band of the issue price, the firm will raise approximately Rs 412.12 crore through the issue and it is valued at Rs 1,624.39 crore. The firm said its basis of allotment will be on March 9 and credit of shares will be done on March 13. The stock will list on exchanges  on March 14.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd was the last IPO in December 2022 after which there were no public offerings amid raging market volatility. The issue opened on December 23 and closed on December 27 with a price band of Rs 94-99. It raised around Rs 388 crore from the IPO.