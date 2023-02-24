 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divgi Torqtransfer IPO, the first public offering of 2023, opens March 1

Ravindra Sonavane
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Automotive component maker Divgi Torqtransfer has cut the fresh issue size to Rs 180 crore from Rs 200 crore announced earlier but increased the offer for sale size to 3.93 million shares from 3.15 million

Automotive component firm Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd’s initial public offering, the first mainboard IPO of 2023, will open for subscription on March 1 and close on March 3.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd was the last mainboard IPO in December 2022 after which there were no public offerings amid market volatility.

Divgi Torqtransfer has cut the fresh issue size to Rs 180 crore from Rs 200 crore announced earlier but increased the offer for sale (OFS) size.

Earlier, the promoters and shareholders intended to sell around 3.15 million shares but have now increased the number to 3.93 million.