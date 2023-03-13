 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divgi TorqTransfer IPO: Analysts foresee tepid listing on weak market, fair valuation

Shubham Raj
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Divgi TorqTransfer IPO: While analysts have lauded the company’s financial performance, they add that at the IPO price band of Rs 560-590, the stock is already fairly priced, which means that in the short term, an upside, if any, will be limited

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, an automotive component maker, lists on the bourses on March 14, with analysts expecting a flat debut.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Divgi was subscribed 5.44 times during the March 1-3 period. The company and its shareholders raised Rs 412 from the IPO.

“We expect the company to list at a slight premium or status quo on the listing day,” said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities. “We recommend to partially book profit and hold the remaining allotment for the long term.”

The company is one of the very few suppliers in India having the capability to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler, dual clutch automatic transmissions (DCT) solutions and transmission systems for electric vehicles (EVs) across a wide array of automotive vehicles and geographies, with leadership across select product categories.