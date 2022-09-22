Divgi Torqtransfer files draft papers to raise funds through IPO

Auto component maker Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.15 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 1.75 million shares by Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, up to 1.15 million shares by NRJN Family Trust, and up to 49,430 shares by Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi.

Inga Ventures and Equirus Capital are the lead managers of the issue.

The firm is one of the leading players supplying transfer case systems to OEMs in India and the largest supplier of transfer case systems to passenger vehicle manufacturers in the country.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure. The firm plans to buy equipment and machinery for manufacturing gears and components required for its electric vehicle transmissions. This will help to meet the demand and improve productivity which will bring down manufacturing costs.

The firm has already bought 10 acres of land in Pune and commenced construction work, which will help it expand its capacity to make DCT and EV transmissions. Currently, the firm has three manufacturing facilities, one in Karnataka and two in Maharashtra.

The firm has been in doing business with Japanese automotive supply chain BorgWarner, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra for over two decades.

In FY22, the firm reported a revenue of Rs 233.78 crore against Rs 186.58 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 46.15 crore from Rs 38.04 crore last year. EBITDA was at Rs 65.61 crore versus Rs 51.90 crore.