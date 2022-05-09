English
    DIPAM raises issue of NII, QIB IPO fund commitment with SEBI

    The market regulator has reportedly sought immediate corrective action ahead of launch of new initial public offerings.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

    The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has raised the issue of fund commitment from non institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) towards initial public offerings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), CNBC TV 18 reported on May 9.

    The concerns were conveyed to the market regulator by DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, sources told the news channel.

    The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), in a letter shared with investment bankers, said DIPAM had "raised the issue over IPO rules with SEBI", claimed the report, which came on the day when the LIC IPO - India's biggest listing till date - closes.

    SEBI has discussed the concerns related to QIB and NII allocation in public issues with investment bankers, the report added, further noting that the regulatory body has sought "immediate corrective action ahead of launch of new IPOs".

    An official reaction to the news was awaited at the time of writing this report.

    The development, which suggests a likely tightening of regulatory scrutiny, comes when Indian startups and other companies have widely attracted foreign investors.

    In the past year, over 60 businesses - including high-profile tech players - made their market debut and raised above $13.5 billion.

    The latest to join the IPO rush is the Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-run insurance behemoth. The government intended to raise Rs 21,000 crore by selling a 3.5 percent stake in the company.

    The issue received a strong response from investors as the offer was subscribed 2.95 times, receiving bids for 47.77 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore equity shares.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DIPAM #IPO #non institutional investors (NIIs) #qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) #SEBI
    first published: May 9, 2022 06:41 pm
