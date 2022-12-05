 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard, Uniparts India IPO shares trade with double-digit premium in grey market

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

The healthy subscription of both IPOs, better financial performance and positive equity market conditions may be key reasons for the strong grey market premiums.

Shares of Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard and engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India IPO traded with a double-digit premium in the grey market ahead of their debut, scheduled to take place soon. The healthy subscription of both IPOs, better financial performance and positive equity market conditions may be key reasons for the strong grey market premiums.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, which is generally tracked by investors to sense the expected listing price of any public issue.

Dharmaj Crop Guard

The initial public offering of agrochemical formulations manufacturer Dharmaj Crop attracted huge demand last week. It was oversubscribed 35.49 times between November 28 and 30, with support from all segments of investors. Qualified institutional buyers and high networth individuals provided the maximum support amongst them, buying shares 48.2 times and 52.3 times the allotted quota.

Retail investors also looked aggressive, subscribing 21.5 times the portion set aside for them, while employees bought 7.48 times the reserved portion.

Currently, Dharmaj Crop shares traded with more than a 20 percent premium in the grey market, over and above its expected final issue price of Rs 237 per share, analysts said.