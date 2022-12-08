 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Dharmaj Crop Guard jumps 18% on debut | What should investors do now?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Analysts suggest staying invested in the company for long-term returns.

Agrochemical formulations manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard listed on December 8 with a double-digit premium that was a little lower than what analysts expected, possibly due to volatility in the equity markets.

Analysts advise investors to hold the stock for the long term, given its better financial performance, healthy industry outlook, strong branded products and stable relationship with institutional customers.

The stock climbed to as much as Rs 279, almost 18 percent higher than the initial offer price, after opening with a 12 percent gain at Rs 266.05 on the National Stock Exchange.

Analysts expected the shares to list with an 18-20 percent premium and even the grey market indicated an about 20 percent premium.

Dharmaj Crop manufactures agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics for sale to businesses and retail customers.

The company exports its products to more than 66 customers across 25 countries in Latin America, East Africa, the Middle East and Far East Asia.