Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO to open on November 28

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of 14.83 lakh shares by promoters.

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard has decided to open its initial public offering on November 28. The price band for the offer will be announced on November 23.

The anchor book will be opened for a day on November 25. The closing date for issue will be November 30.

This will be ninth public issue getting launched in November. So far nearly Rs 9,500 crore worth of IPOs being successfully closed in current month.

The company will use the fresh issue proceeds for setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha, Gujarat, and incremental working capital requirements. It will also repay some debts via fresh issue money.

