Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO to open on November 28

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard has decided to open its initial public offering on November 28. The price band for the offer will be announced on November 23.

The anchor book will be opened for a day on November 25. The closing date for issue will be November 30.

This will be ninth public issue getting launched in November. So far nearly Rs 9,500 crore worth of IPOs being successfully closed in current month.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of 14.83 lakh shares by promoters.

The company will use the fresh issue proceeds for setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha, Gujarat, and incremental working capital requirements. It will also repay some debts via fresh issue money.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

The crop protection solutions provider manufactures several agro chemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilizers and antibiotic to the B2C and B2B customers.

Its products are exported to more than 25 countries in Latin America, East African Countries, Middle East and Far East Asia.

Dharmaj Crop Guard clocked a 37 percent growth in profit at Rs 28.69 crore the year ended March 2022 and 30 percent increase in revenue at Rs 394.2 crore compared to previous year. Profit for the first quarter of FY23 stood at Rs 18.4 crore on revenue of Rs 220.9 crore.

Elara Capital, and Monarch Networth Capital are the merchant bankers to the public issue.