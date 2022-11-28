Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 27% on debut, retail portion booked 47%

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard has received bids of 21.25 lakh shares for its initial public offering against an issue size of 80.12 lakh shares, resulting into a 27 percent subscription, on November 28, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors are at the forefront, putting in bids for 47 percent of the shares allotted to the them.

Employees have bid for 21 percent as against 55,000 reserved shares. They will get shares at a discount of Rs 10 a share to the final offer price.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) have bid for 900 shares of the 22.43 lakh shares allotted to them. Half of the offer has been reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the remaining 35 percent for retail.

The company has reduced its offer size to 80.12 lakh shares from 1.05 crore shares after garnering Rs 75 crore from anchor book on November 25.

Dharmaj Crop aims to mobilise Rs 251.15 crore from the maiden public issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 35.15 crore by promoters. It is a 100 percent owned by promoters, whose shareholding will get reduced to around 73 percent post issue. The price band for the offer is Rs 216-237 per share, while anchor book was subscribed at upper price band. Click Here To Read All IPO Related News Gujarat-based Dharmaj Crop is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to B2C and B2B customers.

