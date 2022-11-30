 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Offer subscribed 13.64 times, retail portion booked 14.81 times on final day

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

The agrochemical formulations manufacturer and distributor is looking to raise Rs 251.15 crore through the IPO at a price band of Rs 216-237

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard’s initial public offering was subscribed 13.64 times by the afternoon of November 30, the final day of bidding, with investors sending in bids for 10.93 crore shares against an offer size of 80.12 lakh.

The offer size was reduced to 80.12 lakh shares from 1.05 crore shares after the Rs 75 crore was raised by the company through the anchor book on November 25.

Retail investors bought shares 14.81 times the allotted quota and employees bid 5.24 times the portion set aside for them in the offer.

The company reserved 55,000 shares for its employees, who would get them at a discount of Rs 10 a share to the final offer price.

High networth individuals (non-institutional investors) also provided strong support to the offer, putting in bids 26.89 times the portion reserved for them. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bought 1.64 times shares of their allotted quota.

Half of the offer has been reserved for QIBs, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for HNIs.