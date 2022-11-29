 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 3.33 times, retail portion booked 4.9 times

Sandip Das
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Dharmaj Crop IPO | The company is looking to mobilise Rs 251.15 crore from the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 35.15 crore by promoters

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard’s Rs 251.15-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.33 times by November 29 afternoon, the second day of bidding.

Bids were received for 2.67 crore shares against an issue size of 80.12 lakh shares. Retail investors were again at the forefront, putting in bids 4.9 times their quota of 39.99 lakhs shares.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) bid for 36 percent of the 22.43 lakh shares allotted to them, while the shares set aside for non-institutional investors were subscribed 3.64 times.

Employees had bid 2.30 times their quota of 55,000 shares. They are getting shares at a discount of Rs 10 apiece to the final offer price.

Half of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for high-networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The company reduced the offer size to 80.12 lakh shares from 1.05 crore shares after garnering Rs 75 crore from the anchor book on November 25.