Devyani International shares close with 37% premium on listing day

KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares closed with an impressive 37 percent premium on listing day on August 16. It settled at Rs 123.35 on the BSE, and Rs 123.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock opened at Rs 141, which was also its intraday high. In terms of volumes, it traded with 15.24 crore equity shares on the NSE, and 69.15 lakh equity shares on the BSE.

The listing was largely in line with estimates and the grey market premium, too, was around the same levels.

The largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India raised Rs 1,838 crore through its public issue that was oversubscribed by 116.71 times. The fresh issue of Rs 440 crore out of total issue size, will be utilised for repaying of debts.

Devyani International is among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (QSRs) in India, on a non-exclusive basis, and operates 696 stores across 166 cities in India, as of June 2021. Yum! Brands Inc. operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands and has presence globally with more than 50,000 restaurants in over 150 countries, as of December 2020.

In addition, the company is a franchisee for the Costa Coffee brand and stores in India.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research believes QSR business model has a huge potential, with a growing working population as changing tastes and preferences of the consumers.

Hence, Devyani is expected to generate good returns in long term as the growth potential of the industry is good (once it operates at full capacity), he said.

The food service profit sector in India is expected to register a robust growth in coming years, on the back of growing delivery ecosystem. In 2020, the QSR channel made the largest contribution to the food service industry, with a sales share of 34.1 percent. This was followed by pub, club, and bar, and full-service restaurants, with market shares of 27.1 percent and 15.5 percent respectively.

Rapid urbanisation and the rising number of commercial spaces for consumers to have a quick bite amid their work or shopping schedules played an important role in the growth of quick-service restaurants. Busier lifestyles and less time for eating habits have made QSR channels more relevant.

