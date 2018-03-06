App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 05, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devi Seafoods files Rs 900-crore IPO papers

According to the company, the listing of equity shares will enhance its stability as well as brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading seafood exporter Devi Seafoods on Monday filed draft papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 900 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO will see sale of shares by the company's promoters P Brahmanandam, P Suryavathi, P Rama Devi and N Naveena, as per the draft papers filed with Sebi.

According to the company, the listing of equity shares will enhance its stability as well as brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company will manage the company's public issue.

The Andhra Pradesh-based Devi Seafoods is a leading producer of processed shrimp and shrimp feed.

Last month, another seafood products exporter Sandhya Marines had filed preliminary papers with Sebi to float an initial public offer (IPO).

tags #Business #Companies #Devi Seafoods #IPO #SEBI

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC