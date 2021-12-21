MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

Despite market volatility, MapmyIndia settles with 35% gains on debut

MapmyIndia IPO | The advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies provider traded with a volume of 1.33 crore equity shares on the NSE, and 11.41 lakh shares on the BSE.i

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) made an impressive stock market debut on December 21 but saw a bit of selling pressure amid volatility and finally settled with 35 percent gains.

Benchmark indices, meanwhile, ended off day's high. The S&P Sensex lost more than 500 points in the last one-and-half-hour of trade and eventually closed with a 497-point rally after more than 5 percent of loss incurred in the last six out of seven sessions.

MapmyIndia's stock opened with a 53 percent premium at Rs 1,581 on the BSE, and hit an intraday high and low of Rs 1,586.85 and Rs 1,282.20, respectively. It closed at Rs 1,394.55, up 35 percent over the issue price of Rs 1,033.

On the National Stock Exchange, it was up 34.91 percent to close at Rs 1,393.65 after seeing a day's high of Rs 1,590 and a low of Rs 1,282.60.

Close

The advanced digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based IoT technologies provider traded with a volume of 1.33 crore equity shares on the NSE, and 11.41 lakh shares on the BSE.

Most experts believe CE Info Systems is a long-term bet given its robust financials and potential growth going ahead.

"MapmyIndia is a good bet for long-term investment due to its sustainable business model," said Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart agrees.

Financially, the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable. "The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future," opines Meena.

MapmyIndia is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS).

The company raised Rs 1,039.6 crore via its initial public offering which was purely an offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders. The price band for the offer was Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,033 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
