English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    DCX Systems raises Rs 225 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

    DCX Systems is set to launch its IPO for public on October 31, with a price band of Rs 197-207 per share. The offer will close on November 2.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    October 28, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    DCX Systems, the electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, has mopped up Rs 225 crore through its anchor book on October 28, ahead of the public issue opening.

    Total 12 investors participated in the anchor book.

    "....has finalised allocation of 1.08 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 207 per share, the upper end of price band," DCX said in its BSE filing.

    Investors including Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Quantum State Investment Fund, India SME Investments, Theleme India Master Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage made investment in the company via anchor book.

    The company said out of total allocation to anchor investors, 36.23 lakh equity shares were allocated to two domestic mutual funds -HDFC Mutual Fund, and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund. These funds invested nearly Rs 75 crore in DCX Systems via anchor book.

    Close

    Related stories

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    DCX Systems is set to launch its IPO for public on October 31, with a price band of Rs 197-207 per share. The offer will close on November 2.

    The company is planning to raise Rs 500 crore through its public issue that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore by selling shareholders.

    The fresh issue money will be utilised by the company for repaying debts, working capital requirements, capex of its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, and general corporate purposes.

    Also read - Four IPOs aim to raise over Rs 4,500 crore next week
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #DCX Systems #IPO - News #IPO - Upcoming Issues
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 08:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.