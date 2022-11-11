DCX Systems makes an electrifying debut, stock lists with 38% premium at Rs 287

Electronic sub-systems and cable harness company DCX Systems made a bumper debut on the bourses on November 11, listing with a massive 38 percent premium.

The share opened at Rs 286.25 apiece on the BSE, while the listing price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 287.

The Rs 500 crore public issue had received stellar response from investors. It was subscribed 69.79 times, with retail investors bidding for 61.77 times the allocated quota and non-institutional investors bidding 43.97 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 84.32 times.

The price band was set at Rs 197 to 207 a piece. At the upper end of the price band, post-issue valuation works out to 30.5x FY22 EPS.

Funds will be used for repaying debts, working capital requirements, investment in subsidiary for capex, and general corporate purposes, said the company in its red herring prospectus.

Analysts are largely bullish on the company as its strong order book gives revenue visibility. DCX is also the preferred Indian offset player for the defence and aerospace industry, they added.

Purves Chaudhari of Angel One, who had a subscribe rating on the IPO said, “DCX Systems has better revenue and profit growth (CAGR of 57 percent and 159 percent) compared to peers over two years. Strong order book (of Rs 2,564 crore) provides visibility for the next two years.”

The listing premium was also justified on the back of reasonable valuations, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities, “Demand in aerospace and defence sectors is well supported by Government under Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat program,” he added.

