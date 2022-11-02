DCX Systems IPO subscribed 20.67 times on final day as retail portion bought 45 times

DCX Systems IPO

The public issue of defence system integration company DCX Systems has received overwhelming response across all categories of investors as increasing government focus on defence, decent financials and healthy orderbook, reasonable valuations, and positive equity environment inspired markets.

Investors bid for 30 crore shares against offer size of 1.45 crore, subscribing the initial public offering (IPO) 20.67 times on November 2, the final day of bidding.

Retail investors have remained at the forefront since day one, buying their quota 45 times.

Non-institutional investors have also remained active since first day of IPO, subscribing their portion 27.25 times while the quota for qualified institutional buyers was bought 10 times.

The electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer aims to mobilise Rs 500 crore via the public issue that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore.

The price band for the offer is Rs 197-207 per share. The issue opened on October 31.

DCX has become a preferred Indian Offset Partner for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects.

The company had a healthy order book of Rs 2,560 crore as of June 2022, which is 2.3 times its FY22 revenue.

It has clocked profit growth at a CAGR of 159 percent during FY20-FY22 and in the same period, revenue increased at a CAGR of 57 percent. The operating profit margin expanded to 6.1 percent at the end of financial year 2021-22, from 1.4 percent in FY20.

In FY22, the domestic market contributed around 44 percent to total revenue, and the balance is from exports.

Based on FY22 earnings, the company is valued at 25.4x EV/EBITDA, 1.5x EV/Sales and 31x P/E, which is below its peers, says Reliance Securities which believes DCX is poised to grow with several opportunities in the defence and aerospace in the domestic and international market.

The defence budget outlay has increased to Rs 5.25 lakh crore in FY23, from Rs 4.78 lakh crore in FY22.

"In the view of healthy order book, which provides revenue visibility, decent financial performance, being a key beneficiary of the government’s thrust on the defence space and valuation comfort, we recommend ‘subscribe’ to the issue," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.