DCX Systems IPO subscribed 45% on day 1, retail portion booked 2.14 times

The initial public offering of DCX Systems, an electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, has garnered bids for 64.84 lakh shares against an IPO size of 1.45 crore shares subscribing 45 percent on October 31, the first day of bidding.

The offer size has been reduced to 1.45 crore shares from 2.4 crore equity shares after the company successfully mobilised Rs 225 crore via anchor book on last Friday.

Retail investors showed good interest at the beginning, investing for 2.14 times shares of the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 28 percent.

Qualified institutional investors have not started putting in bids yet.

DCX Systems plans to mop up Rs 500 crore through its public issue, with a price band of Rs 197-207 per share. The offer, which closes on November 2, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 100 crore.

The company will utilise fresh issue of funds for repaying debts, working capital requirements, investment in subsidiary for capex, and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2011, DCX Systems is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies and is also involved in kitting, operating business through its manufacturing facility at the Hi-Tech Defense and Aerospace Park SEZ in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In terms of valuations, the post-issue P/E works out to 30.5x FY22 EPS (at the upper end of the issue price band) which is low compared to its peers like Paras Defense & Space Technologies, Data Patterns (India) and Sundram Fasteners, Angel One said.

Further, DCX Systems has better revenue and PAT growth (CAGR of 57 percent and 159 percent) over two years, healthy return on equity and the company also has a strong order book (of Rs 2,564 crore) which provides visibility for the next two years, the brokerage said.

Angel recommended 'subscribe' rating on the issue given reasonable valuations.

