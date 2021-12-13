Data Patterns India mobilises Rs 176 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Data Patterns India IPO, Data Patterns IPO

Data Patterns India, the defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider, on December 13 garnered Rs 176.46 crore from 23 anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The company will open its maiden public offer for subscription on December 14. The issue will close on December 16, 2021.

After consultation with merchant bankers, Data Patterns has finalised allocation of 30,16,533 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 585 per equity share, as per the BSE filing on December 13.

Axis Mutual Fund, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life, Kotak Mutual Fund, IIFL Focused Equity Fund, PGIM India Trustee, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, and Nomura are the key participants in the anchor book.

As per the BSE filing, 20,56,565 equity shares (68.18 percent of total allocation to anchor investors) were allocated to 10 domestic mutual funds through a total 18 schemes.

Data Patterns is going to raise Rs 588.22 crore through its public issue. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 5.95 million equity shares by promoters.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying of loans, support working capital, and upgrade and expand facilities at Chennai.

The price band for the offer is at Rs 555-Rs 585 per equity share.

The company has reserved half of the offer size for qualified institutional investors (including anchor investors), 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Data Patterns is among a few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It designs strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies and microwave, embedded software and firmware and mechanical engineering.