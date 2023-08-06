Dalal Street week ahead: Two IPOs, 4 stocks to debut next week

Two IPOs will be opening for subscription next week

Dalal Street will continue to see more activity in the primary market in the coming week too, as two IPOs will be opening for subscription and four stocks will be newly added for trading.

Supply chain management services provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions will be the only IPO in the mainboard segment, opening on August 10. The closing date would be August 14, while the anchor book will be open for a day on August 9, a day before the issue opening.

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.42 crore equity shares by investors including Omega TC Holdings, and Tata Capital Financial Services. The price band is yet to be announced by the company.

The fresh issue proceeds will be mainly utilised for repaying debts, and general corporate purpose.

The second IPO will be from the SME segment, that of Srivari Spices and Foods. The bidding for the offer will take place during August 7-9, while the price band has been fixed at Rs 40-42 per share.

The spices and flour manufacturer intends to raise Rs 9 crore via the public issue, which comprises only a fresh issue of 21.42 lakh equity shares.

The company will utilise the funds for its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Apart from these two IPOs, the non-banking finance company SBFC Finance will close its Rs 1,025-crore public issue on August 7, while late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts-backed biotechnology firm Concord Biotech will be closing the Rs 1,551-crore offer on August 8.

The public issue by SBFC Finance has so far been subscribed 7.09 times in last two days, while the IPO of Concord Biotech was subscribed 58 percent on debut.

In the SME segment, IT solutions & consultancy services provider Yudiz Solutions, and Gujarat-based multi-specialty healthcare provider Sangani Hospitals will be closing their public issues on August 8, after so far subscribing around 80 percent each.

Listing

In the mainboard segment, we will have listing of shares by Noida-based super-speciality hospital chain Yatharth Hospital on August 7. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 300 per share, the upper end of price band.

Experts told Moneycontrol that the listing of Yatharth is likely to be with at least 20 percent over issue price.

Among SME IPOs, Chennai-based Khazanchi Jewellers will list shares on the BSE SME on August 7, while Zeal Global Services, and Oriana Power will debut on the NSE SME on August 9 and August 11, respectively.