 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Cyient DLM files papers for Rs 740-crore IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

The wholly-owned subsidiary of IT services company Cyient Is a supplier to global original equipment manufacturers in aerospace and defence, medical technology and industrial sectors

Representative image

Electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider Cyient DLM has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market watchdog Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The wholly-owned subsidiary of IT services company Cyient is looking to raise Rs 740 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, the company said on January 10. The documents were filed a day earlier.

It may also consider raising up to Rs 148 crore by way of private placement, rights issue, preferential offer or any other method before the filing of the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies.

If it raises funds through the pre-IPO placement, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly.

The qualified supplier to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace and defence, medical technology and industrial sectors will utilise funds to meet working capital requirements and expenditure.

The repayment of debts and inorganic growth through acquisitions would also be taken care of by IPO proceeds, the company said.