CreditAccess Grameen to list on August 23; experts predict a tepid debut

Microfinance institution CreditAccess Grameen (CAG) will make its debut on the bourses on August 23. The final issue price is fixed at the higher end of the price band of Rs 418-422 per share.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,876,485 shares, including a portion of 8,041,617 shares reserved for anchor investors.

The Rs 1,131-crore public issue, which ended on August 10, was subscribed 2.22 times, majorly supported by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 5.52 times, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.98 times and that for retail investors was subscribed 0.88 times.

Considering investors' response to the issue, CreditAccess is expected to list either on a flat note or at a small premium on the offer price, experts said.

All experts Moneycontrol spoke to said a bumper return on listing day was an improbable outcome.

"Looking at the lower than expected subscription levels in all the categories indicates CreditAccess Grameen (CAG) would list on a softer note (5-10 percent best case) and also expect to drive down below issue price on listing day," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research, Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also expects a tepid listing for this issue and is of the view that the stock will close on a flat note on listing day with no major gains.

"We expect stock to hover near issue price on listing day," Jain said.

According to Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director, Arihant Capital Markets, some listing gains are likely but the closing depends on market conditions.

Explaining the strategy for listing day, Tapse said if that market sentiment supports a healthy listing (premium of around 15-18 percent), one can look to book profit and adopt a wait-and-watch strategy as they expect the counter to trade below the issue price in the near term.

Gandhi said that investors should take a partial profit as the issue was offered at a slightly high price. Jain also feels that if the stock is available at a premium of 2-3 percent on listing day, investors with a short-term horizon should exit while those with a long-term horizon should wait.

When asked whether the stock will be a long-term hold or buy on every decline after listing day, Jain said investors should hold shares for the long term, that is for a period of a year or so, as she expects the stock to gain 10-15 percent over its issue price in a one-year period.

According to Tapse, if the stock declines to below or near Rs 400, investors should accumulate as the company's CAG business fundamentals are strong, unlike other microfinance players with mixed exposure to urban and rural markets.

Tapse, however, feels that there is a lower probability of the stock falling below Rs 400 on listing day because of demand for the IPO was relatively low.

"Microfinance industry has exhibited impressive business growth over the past few years and company with a clear focus on rural customers whose access to the formal banking sector is limited would witness healthy growth going forward," Tapse said.

CreditAccess Grameen's total revenue grew at 48 percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), while its net interest income grew at 54 percent CAGR, from FY15-18.

The company's profit grew at 37 percent CAGR over the same period. Its CRAR (capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio) was 28.08 percent, 21.48 percent, 29.71 percent and 28.94 percent as at the end of March 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

This is well above the regulatory requirement of 15 percent.

"We found that the Bangalore-based micro-finance institution is a pure rural play with 82 percent of its branches catering to rural markets which act as the main catalyst for Long term investment holding for 2-3 years," Tapse said.

He also said that given the relatively lower valuation, higher quality of the loan assets, and majority rural focused business, one can invest in the stock for the long term with a one-year target of around Rs 480-500, 14-18 percent higher than the issue price.

"On valuation parse post-IPO equity CAG is expecting a market cap Rs 6,050 crore at higher price band, valued at 2.9x the book value, which is on the lower side of the average to its listed peers," Tapse reasoned.

Anita Gandhi also said the businesses in this profile have generally done well in long term.

CreditAccess Grameen is focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas in India. It provides loans primarily under the joint liability group (JLG) model.

As at the end of March 2018, CreditAccess covered 132 districts in eight states (Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Goa) and one union territory (Puducherry) in India through 516 branches and 4,544 loan officers. Its customer base increased from 0.50 million active customers as of March 2014 to 1.85 million as of March 2018.

Its promoter CreditAccess Asia N V is a multinational company specialising in MSE financing (micro and small enterprise financing), which is backed by institutional investors and has micro-lending experience through its subsidiaries in four countries in Asia.

CAA is primarily engaged in providing, through controlled companies, financial services to micro and small businesses and self-employed people in emerging countries. Presently, CAA has investments in micro-finance institutions in India, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.