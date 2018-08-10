App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CreditAccess Grameen IPO subscribed 2.22 times so far on last day of issue

The IPO, worth Rs 1,131 crore, got bids for 4.17 crore shares against a total issue size of 1.88 crore shares, data available with NSE, as of 7 pm, revealed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CreditAccess Grameen’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed over 1.91 times on last day of issue so far.

The IPO, worth Rs 1,131 crore, got bids for 4.17 crore shares against a total issue size of 1.88 crore shares, data available with NSE, as of 7 pm, revealed.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.52 times, non-institutional investors 0.973 times and retail investors 0.8756 times.

The public offer comprises of fresh issue of up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,876,485 shares, including anchor portion of 8,041,617 shares.

The company managed to raise over Rs 339 crore from anchor investors. Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 418-422 per share.

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private, IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are managing the issue.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.