App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

CreditAccess Grameen gets Securities and Exchange Board of India nod for IPO

The Bengaluru-based company had filed its draft papers with the regulator in January, as per the update with markets watchdog.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen has received markets regulator SEBI's go ahead to float its initial public offer. CreditAccess Grameen obtained Sebi's "observation" on June 12.

The Bengaluru-based company had filed its draft papers with the regulator in January, as per the update with markets watchdog.

SEBI's observation are necessary for any company to launch its public offers such as IPO, follow-on public offer (FPO).

As per the draft papers, the issue comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 900 crore and offer for sale of up to 1,02,81,317 shares by the promoter.

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the offer.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #CreditAccess Grameen #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #SEBI

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.