CreditAccess Grameen gets Securities and Exchange Board of India nod for IPO

Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen has received markets regulator SEBI's go ahead to float its initial public offer. CreditAccess Grameen obtained Sebi's "observation" on June 12.

The Bengaluru-based company had filed its draft papers with the regulator in January, as per the update with markets watchdog.

SEBI's observation are necessary for any company to launch its public offers such as IPO, follow-on public offer (FPO).

As per the draft papers, the issue comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 900 crore and offer for sale of up to 1,02,81,317 shares by the promoter.