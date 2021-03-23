Craftsman Automation IPO share allotment: Here's how to check the status

live bse live

Auto component maker Craftsman Automation has finalised its IPO share allotment. The investors can check their allotment status in two ways.

You can check the status on IPO registrar's website by following two easy steps.

In the dropdown menu, select the company name as Craftsman Automation Limited - IPO. Then enter either PAN Number, and Application Number or key in the DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

The investors can also check the application status on the BSE Website. In the issue type field, select 'equity' and in the issue name field, select 'Craftsman Automation Limited'. Then enter 'application number' and 'PAN number', and finally click on 'search'.

The company already started refunds to ineligible investors and unblocked funds from ASBA account. The allotted equity shares will get credited to the demat accounts of allottees around March 24.

The equity shares of the company will debut on the bourses on March 25.