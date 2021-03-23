English
Craftsman Automation IPO share allotment: Here's how to check the status

The allotted equity shares of Craftsman Automation will get credited to the demat accounts of allottees around March 24. The equity shares will debut on the bourses on March 25.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
 
 
Auto component maker Craftsman Automation has finalised its IPO share allotment. The investors can check their allotment status in two ways.

You can check the status on IPO registrar's website by following two easy steps.

In the dropdown menu, select the company name as Craftsman Automation Limited - IPO. Then enter either PAN Number, and Application Number or key in the DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

The investors can also check the application status on the BSE Website. In the issue type field, select 'equity' and in the issue name field, select 'Craftsman Automation Limited'. Then enter 'application number' and 'PAN number', and finally click on 'search'.

The company already started refunds to ineligible investors and unblocked funds from ASBA account. The allotted equity shares will get credited to the demat accounts of allottees around March 24.

The equity shares of the company will debut on the bourses on March 25.

The automotive components maker's Rs 824-crore public issue was subscribed of 3.82 times during March 15-17. The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of around Rs 674 crore. The company said it will utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repaying debt of about Rs 120 crore.
first published: Mar 23, 2021 06:16 pm

