Craftsman Automation IPO share allotment expected by next week: here is how to check

Craftsman Automation, which closed its initial public offering on March 17, is likely to finalise the share allocation next week. The shares of the company will list on the bourses subsequently. The automotive components maker's Rs 824-crore public issue, which opened during March 15-17, saw a subscription of 3.82 times.

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of around Rs 674 crore. The company will use the proceeds for repaying debt of about Rs 120 crore.

The investors who have applied for the company's shares, can check the allotment status in 2 ways once the company finalises it. The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment around March 22.

The first way in which investors can check the application status is on IPO registrar's website. On the site, an investor just needs to follow two easy steps.

In the dropdown menu, select the company name as Craftsman Automation Limited - IPO. Then either enter PAN Number, and Application Number or key in the DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

Another way to check the allotment is on the BSE Website.

In the issue type field, select 'equity' and in the issue name field, select 'Craftsman Automation Limited'. Then enter 'application number' and 'PAN number', and finally click on 'search'.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, funds will be unblocked from ASBA account around March 23 and equity shares will get credited to the demat accounts of allottees around March 24. The company will make a debut on the bourses on March 25, as per the schedule available in the IPO prospectus.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. It is engaged in three business segments - powertrain and others, automotive – aluminium products, and industrial and engineering products.