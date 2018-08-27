App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Craftsman Automation gets Sebi's go-ahead for IPO

Craftsman Automation had approached markets watchdog in June seeking its clearance to float an initial share-sale.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto component maker Craftsman Automation has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to launch an initial public offering. With this, the total number of companies getting Sebi's approval to float an initial public offer (IPO) has reached 42 so far this year.

Craftsman Automation had approached markets watchdog in June seeking its clearance to float an initial share-sale and obtained its "observations" on August 24, as per the latest update with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues such as initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

Going by the draft papers, Craftsman Automation's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 43,83,320 shares by promoters.

related news

The promoters offloading the stakes include Srinivasan Ravi (2.10 lakh shares), Marina III (SINGAPORE) (over 15.59 lakh), IFC (14.14 lakh ) and K Gomatheswaran (up to 12 lakh).

The company plans to utilise the funds towards funding the repayment/pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Marina hold 14.06 percent and 15.50 percent stake, respectively, in the company. Besides, Srinivasan Ravi holds 52.83 percent stake and K Gomatheswaran (7.04 percent).

There is a reservation of equity shares worth Rs 5 crore for subscription by eligible employees, constituting 5 percent of the post offer paid up share capital of the company.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #Craftsman Automation #India #IPO #IPO - News #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.