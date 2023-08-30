CPS Shapers IPO records 60 times subscription on second day of bidding

CPS Shapers IPO continued to see robust demand from investors, on the second day of bidding, August 30. The offer has received bids for 3.59 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 6 lakh shares, subscribing 59.94 times.

Retail investors seem to be showing great interest in the offering, buying 96 times the allotted quota, while high-net-worth individuals have bid 30.45 times the reserved portion.

The shapewear maker has reserved 31,200 shares for the market maker, of a total 6 lakh shares. The remaining 5,68,800 equity shares are divided equally amongst retail investors and high net-worth individuals, i.e. 284,400 shares each.

The maiden public issue was subscribed 15.32 times on August 29, the first day of bidding.

CPS Shapers, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing shapewear for men and women with a Dermawear brand, intends to mop up Rs 11.10 crore via public issue, at a price of Rs 185 per share.

The IPO funds will be utilised for the purchase of plant & machinery, commercial vehicles, and solar power systems. Further, through IPO money, it will upgrade existing IT software and repay debts.

The remaining issue proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The financial performance of the company remained strong in the past years, with profit growing from Rs 1.57 crore in FY22 to Rs 2.46 crore in FY23 and revenue rising from Rs 26.7 crore to Rs 36.96 crore during the same period.

