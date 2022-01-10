Course5 Intelligence files draft papers with SEBI, to raise Rs 600 crore via IPO

Course5 Intelligence files DRHP with Sebi to launch IPO

Data analytics company Course5 Intelligence has filed draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator SEBI, to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

The company is planning to mop up Rs 600 crore via public offer that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters.

The offer for sale consists of shares worth Rs 32.5 crore by Ashwin Ramesh Mittal, while Riddhymic Technologies and Riddhymic Technoserve LLP will sell shares worth Rs 40 crore each via OFS.

Also AM Family Private Trust will offload shares worth Rs 112.5 crore and Kumar Kantilal Mehta will sell shares worth Rs 75 crore via offer for sale.

Course5 Intelligence may also raise Rs 60 crore in a pre-IPO placement, before filing the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If the said pre-IPO placement is completed, then accordingly the fresh issue size will get reduced to the extent of such pre-IPO placement.

The company intends to utilise fresh issue proceeds for inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements, product and IP initiatives, and expansion of geographical footprint, besides general corporate purposes.

Course5 is an asset-light organization and is not required to make substantial investments into fixed assets.

The company clocked significant growth in profit at Rs 29.72 crore in FY21 against Rs 16.93 crore in previous year, but revenue during the same period declined to Rs 247.19 crore from Rs 255.84 crore.

Profit for the six months period ended September 2021 stood at Rs 26.82 crore, increasing sharply compared to Rs 12.79 crore in same period last year, while revenue, too, jumped to Rs 143.67 crore from Rs 112.22 crore in the same period.

Course5 has significant expertise in analytics for digital, direct to consumer (D2C) and omnichannel models, which includes areas such as customer, supply chain, enterprise AI and social media analytics and insights. It also specializes in marketing analytics and insights, which includes dynamic customer segmentation, brand measurement and analytics, market mix optimization, AI powered research insights and market and competitive intelligence.

It also has developed deep domain expertise in the technology, media and telecom (TMT), life sciences/ pharmaceuticals and consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail verticals.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are appointed as book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the offer.