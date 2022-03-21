English
    Corrtech International files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

    The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares by promoters, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed.

    PTI
    March 21, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Corrtech International, a pipeline laying solutions provider, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

    The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares by promoters, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed.

    Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding redemption of debentures, payment of debt, financing the capital expenditure for purchase of new equipment, infusion of equity into subsidiary company, funding incremental working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

    Corrtech International is one of the leading focused providers of pipeline laying solutions including hydrocarbon pipeline laying works in India. It is also engaged in providing EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) solutions towards process facilities for material and feed handling in oil and gas refineries and petrochemical complexes.

    Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.
    PTI
    Tags: #Corrtech International #IPO - News
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 03:48 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.