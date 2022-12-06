 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Concord Biotech, Vaibhav Gems get Sebi's approval to float IPOs

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

The two companies filed their preliminary IPO papers with the capital markets regulator between August and September.

Rare Enterprises-backed Concord Biotech and regional jewellery brand Vaibhav Gems N' Jewellers have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

The two companies filed their preliminary IPO papers with the capital markets regulator between August and September and obtained their observation letters during November 28-December 2, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Tuesday.

In Sebi's parlance, its observations imply its go-ahead to float initial share sales. According to the draft papers, Concord Biotech's IPO is entirely an offer for sale of (OFS) of 2,09,25,652 equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital.

Concord is among the leading manufacturers of fermentation-based biopharmaceutical APIs focused on niche segments, such as immunosuppressant, oncology, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial. It has three manufacturing facilities — Valthera, Dholka, and Limbasi — in Gujarat.

The company is backed by Quadria Capital Fund and Rare Enterprises, which was set up by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife Rekha. The veteran stock market investor passed away in August this year.

Ahmedabad-based biopharma firm held a portfolio of 56 brands and 65 products, including 22 APIs and 43 formulations as of March 2022. In addition, it has filed over 120 drug master files (DMFs) across several countries.