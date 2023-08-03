Concord Biotech raises Rs 465 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

41 investors made investment in Concord Biotech via anchor book

Biotechnology firm Concord Biotech raised Rs 464.95 crore from anchor investors on August 3, ahead of its IPO opening. Around 41 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book as a part of qualified institutional buyers, who have 50 percent reservation in the issue.

The Ahmedabad-based company has informed exchanges that it has finalised the allocation of 62,74,695 equity shares to anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 741 per share.

The government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Polar Capital Funds, HSBC Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Amundi Funds, The Prudential Assurance Company and Pinebridge Global Funds are the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book of the professionally-managed biotech firm.

Apart from that, Nippon Life, UTI Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Franklin Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Invesco India, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Max Life Insurance and Tata AIA Life Insurance also invested in the company via anchor book.

"Out of the total allocation of 62.74 lakh equity shares to the anchor investors, 24.74 lakh shares were allocated to 10 mutual funds through 20 schemes," Concord Biotech said in its filing.

Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts-backed Concord intends to raise Rs 1,550.59 crore via the public issue that will open for subscription on August 4.

The initial public offering comprises only an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore equity shares or 20 percent equity stake by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, which is backed by Quadria Capital Fund LP. Helix is going to exit the company post this stake sale.

The price band for the offer, which will be closing on August 8, has been fixed at Rs 705-741 per share.

The offer included a reservation of 10,000 equity shares for the company's employees. They will get these shares at a discount of Rs 70 per share.