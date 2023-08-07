Concord Biotech IPO booked 1.6 times, retail portion subscribed 1.71 times on Day 2

Concord Biotech IPO | Major participation seen from HNIs and retail investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech has bought 1.6 times by investors on August 7, the second day of bidding, as participants have bid 2.34 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.46 crore shares, resulting into 1.6 times subscription.

The IPO of Concord Biotech received an overwhelming response from high networth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors as they bought 3.3 times and 1.71 times, respectively.

Employees looked aggressive amongst investors, bidding 11.73 times the allotted quota, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was booked 10 percent.

The company has reserved 10,000 equity shares for its employees in the IPO and they will get shares at a discount of Rs 70 per share to the final offer price, while half of the offer size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The offer, was subscribed 58 percent on its debut day, will be closing on August 8.

The late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts-backed biotechnology firm is planning to mop up Rs 1,551 crore via maiden public issue of 2.09 crore shares that comprises only an offer for sale by Helix Investment Holdings, a part of Quadria Capital Fund LP. It means Helix will be exiting the company via this offer for sale.

The price band for the offer is Rs 705-741 per share.

Of the total fund raising, Ahmedabad-based Concord Biotech already garnered Rs 465 crore via anchor book, at upper price band, on August 3. Top global investors participated in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Amundi Funds, HSBC Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Government of Singapore, and Pinebridge Global Funds.

With three manufacturing facilities and two DSIR-approved R&D units in Gujarat, the company manufactures bio-pharmaceutical APIs through fermentation and semi-synthetic processes, across the therapeutic areas of immunosuppressants, oncology and anti-infectives; and formulations. By March 2023, it had 23 API products.