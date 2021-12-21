CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 10% on day 1, retail portion booked 21%

CMS Info Systems IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The initial public offering of CMS Info Systems has been subscribed 10 percent, so far, on the first day of bidding. It has received bids for 38.76 equity shares, against the IPO size of 3.75 crore equity shares.

The company is planning to mobilise Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue, of which Rs 330 crore was raised on December 20 from anchor investors including Nomura India, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Goldmans Sachs, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, and Theleme India Master Fund.

Retail investors have put in bids for 21 percent of shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors and qualified institutional investors are yet to put in bids for the offer.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

The price band for the offer, which will close on December 23, is Rs 205-216 per share.

"At the upper band of Rs 216, the issue is priced at P/E (price-to-earnings) of 19.5x to its FY21 earnings. This multiple is in line with the multiples of other listed companies in India that are engaged in similar line of business," said KRChoksey Research.

Further, the brokerage said, "the issue is priced at 25 percent discount to Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, a company incorporated in Spain, offering services in Euro Zone and global leader in cash management services."

Also read - CMS Info Systems IPO opens: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

Given that the entire issue is an offer for sale, which means existing promoters are selling their stake and no money will come into the company for its business need, "this makes us little uncomfortable about the reason and timing for the issue," said KRChoksey.

However, "we are comfortable on the valuation front and the medium term outlook on the business as increase in velocity of physical currency in circulation is a sweet music for the company," said the brokerage, recommending investors to subscribe for listing gains.

Also read - Ixigo, Keventer Agro, Sahajanand Medical get SEBI nod for IPOs

CMS Info Systems is India's largest cash management company in terms of number of ATM points and the number of retail pick-up points as of March 2021. It is also one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on the number of ATM points as of FY21.

Its business includes installing, maintaining and managing assets and technology solutions on an end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long term contracts.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.