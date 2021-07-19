MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Clean Science & Technology stock ends 76% higher on listing day; time to book profits?

Despite the better-than-expected listing gains, experts advise remaining invested in the stock for the long-term given the company's strong financials and fundamentals, international presence, and leading position in several critical products.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
July 19, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Clean Science & Technology made a strong debut on bourses, opening at a massive 98.3 percent premium over its issue price. On NSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 1,755, up 95 percent. This was ahead of analysts' expectations, as well as grey market premium, which had indicated 60 percent listing gains.

The stock opened at Rs 1,784.40, up Rs 884.40 or 98.27 percent over the issue price of Rs 900 on the BSE. It finally settled at Rs 1,585.2. On the NSE, the counter closed at Rs 1,770.65.

Despite the better-than-expected listing gains, experts advise remaining invested in the stock for the long-term given the company's strong financials and fundamentals, international presence, and leading position in several critical products. However, short-term investors can book profits at current levels, they say.

"The company's fundamentals are good, and I believe the IPO to be a long-term bet. Investors should hold this IPO at least for the next few years as I expect the company to grow significantly as it has a consistent track record of financial performance. Moreover, the company has an international presence with export to several countries i.e. China, the US, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, etc," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research told Moneycontrol.

Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities, also advises investors to hold the stock for the long term, as he is optimistic about the sector and expects robust multi-year export opportunities ex-China as well as local demand in the current 'Vocal to Local' environment.

Close

Related stories

"The rising 'Make in India' campaign would also add impetus to the emergence of India as a manufacturing hub for the specialty chemicals industry. Hence, Clean Science stands well to get the favourable and supportive industry growth to drive sustainable business as well as profitable growth in the medium to long-term," said Tapse.

Rajnath Yadav, Research Analyst at Choice Broking, also sees Clean Science as a long-term bet but does not see major upside in the short-term given the hefty listing gains.

 

"We advised Clean Science for long term. The company is a niche chemical player having newer technologies for products manufacturing which will yield benefits in the longer term in terms of strong business growth and profitability. Considering the demanding valuation, we believe short term investors can book profit," said Rajnath Yadav, Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, advises investors to book profit partially and hold the remaining allotment for the long-term.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Tags: #Clean Science & Technology #IPO - New Listings
first published: Jul 19, 2021 04:19 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.