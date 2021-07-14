Clean Science IPO share allotment today: How to check status

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology will finalise share allotment today, July 14. Investors can check their application status via two options.

The first option is BSE website, wherein one has to select Equity and Issue Name (Clean Science and Technology Limited), and enter Application Number and PAN Number, then finally click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, one can also check the allotment status on the IPO registrar website by following few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Clean Science and Technology Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then click on Search button to know whether shares allotted or not by the company.

Also read - Zomato IPO opens: 10 key things to know about the issue and the company

Once the company finalises share allotment, ineligible investors will get money back to their bank accounts on July 15 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts on July 16.

Trading in shares will commence with effect from July 19.

Given the hefty subscription and strong pedigree, its shares traded at a premium of Rs 520-530 i.e. 57.8-58.9 percent over the expected final issue price of Rs 900, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The grey market is an unofficial platform. The trading in IPO shares in the grey market starts at the time of price band announcement till the listing of equity shares on the bourses.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

The Rs 1,546.62-crore public offer had seen a stellar subscription of 93.41 times during July 7-9, as the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 156.37 times, non-institutional investors 206.43 times and retail investors 9 times.

Clean Science manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals. In FY21, exports contributed 67.86 percent to total revenue from operations.