Clean Science IPO share allotment this week: How to check status

Clean Science and Technology will finalise its IPO share allotment this week. The Rs 1,546.62-crore public offer of the specialty chemicals company opened for subscription from July 7-9, seeing a subscription of 93.41 times.

The issue has seen strong demand from investors across the board and garnered bids for over Rs 1.03 lakh crore worth of shares against the offer size of Rs 1,107.24 crore. The offer size was reduced after fund raising via anchor book on July 6.

Qualified institutional investors put in bids 156.37 times their reserved portion, non-institutional investors 206.43 times and retail investors 9 times.

As it was a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders, the company will not receive IPO funds from the offer and all the money will go to selling shareholders.

Clean Science will finalise the IPO share allotment on July 14, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. Once the finalisation of allotment, investors, who applied for the issue, can check their share allotment via two available options.

After the finalisation of share allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on July 15.

Eligible investors will get shares in their demat account on July 16 and trading will commence with effect from July 19.