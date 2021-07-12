MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Clean Science IPO share allotment this week: How to check status

Eligible investors will get shares in their demat account on July 16 and trading will commence with effect from July 19.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Clean Science and Technology will finalise its IPO share allotment this week. The Rs 1,546.62-crore public offer of the specialty chemicals company opened for subscription from July 7-9, seeing a subscription of 93.41 times.

The issue has seen strong demand from investors across the board and garnered bids for over Rs 1.03 lakh crore worth of shares against the offer size of Rs 1,107.24 crore. The offer size was reduced after fund raising via anchor book on July 6.

Qualified institutional investors put in bids 156.37 times their reserved portion, non-institutional investors 206.43 times and retail investors 9 times.

As it was a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders, the company will not receive IPO funds from the offer and all the money will go to selling shareholders.

Clean Science will finalise the IPO share allotment on July 14, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. Once the finalisation of allotment, investors, who applied for the issue, can check their share allotment via two available options.

Close

Related stories

Here's how you can check the share allotment status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's websiteSelect Equity and Issue Name (Shyam Metalics and Energy), and enter Application Number and PAN Number, then finally click on Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO registrar website by following few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then click on Search button to know whether shares allotted or not by the company.

Also read - Zomato IPO to open this week: 10 key things to know about the issue and the company

After the finalisation of share allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on July 15.

Eligible investors will get shares in their demat account on July 16 and trading will commence with effect from July 19.
To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Clean Science and Technology #IPO - News
first published: Jul 12, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.