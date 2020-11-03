Chinese parent-owned Gland Pharma's IPO likely to open next week

China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical-backed Gland Pharma is expected to launch its initial public offering next week, the people familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

Last month, Gland Pharma received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to launch an initial public offer which included a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore.

"The Hyderabad-based company has an extensive track record in complex injectables development, manufacturing and marketing and a close understanding of the related sophisticated scientific, technical and regulatory processes. This is one of the first Indian pharma companies with a Chinese parent to go for a public listing," Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

On October 21, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Gland Pharma received approval from Sebi for IPO. On July 11, 2020, Moneycontrol was again the first to report that Gland Pharma had filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for the proposed IPO. Earlier, Moneycontrol first reported about Gland Pharma shortlisting investment bankers as part of preliminary preparations on July 19, 2019.

Gland is currently led by MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu. The company earns a bulk of its revenues from the US and European markets. It had pioneered Heparin (an anticoagulant used during surgeries and in the treatment of heart attacks) technology in India.

The company has seven manufacturing facilities: four in Hyderabad and three at Visakhapatnam. Gland Pharma has established a portfolio of products across various therapeutic segments such as anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-malaria, anti-neoplastics, blood-related, cardiac, gastro-intestinal and hormones through a combination of delivery systems including liquid vials, lyophilised vials, pre-filled syringes, ampoules, bags and drops.

Citi, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura, and Haitong Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.